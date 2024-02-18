Another Set On Three Member " One Chance " Armed Robbery Gang Arrested In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected members of a one-chance robbery gang.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the command’s X handle on Saturday.

‘One chance’ is commonly used in Nigeria to refer to a robbery that takes place when criminals disguised as commercial drivers pick up unsuspecting passengers intending to rob them.

The statement read, “Operatives of #LagosPoliceNG, responding to a distress call about a one-chance incident, embarked on a rescue operation and rescued one Abisola Taiwo ‘f’.

“The operatives also arrested other members of the gang: Mayowa Akinjide ‘m’ aged 44, Aghama Ikponmwen ‘m’ aged 46, and Ahmed Jaleola ‘m.’ Investigation is ongoing.”

Operatives of the command had on Monday arrested a suspected one-chance robbery leader, Ndubisi George, aged 49 operating within Itire, Aguda, Cele, and Surulere.

Earlier in January, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority arrested a three-man ‘one chance’ gang at Jubilee Bridge in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

The gang members were arrested while they were being chased by members of the public after they noticed that a man was pushed down from their vehicle after robbing him of his valuables