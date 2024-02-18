Edo Guber: 2 Candidates Emerge From APC Congresses

There was a controversy yesterday as two governorship candidates emerged winners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from parallel primaries held ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.





While a member of the House of Representative, Dennis Idahosa, was earlier announced winner by the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma, at Protea Hotel, Senator Monday Okpephole was declared winner by the Returning Officer for the election, Dr Stanley Ugboaje, at the residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

CKNNews reports that Idahosa scored 40,453 votes in one of the primaries conducted by Uzodimma to emerge winner, while the parallel primary by Dr Ugboaje saw Sen. Monday Okpepholo polling 12,145 votes to defeat other contestants.

He said, “There was misinformation regarding the venue of the primary; this is the secretariat (Protea Hotel) for the election where results were collated and would be announced.

“Of the 12 aspirants that contested this primary, Clem Agba scored 100 votes, Sen. Monday Okpepholo 100; Hon. Dekeri Anamero 230; Engr. Gideon Ikhine 700 votes; David Imuse, 400 votes; Charles Airhavebere, 163 votes; Prof Osareime Osunbor 180 votes; Dr Blessing Agbomere, 50 votes; Hon Dennis Idahosa 40, 453 votes; Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe two votes; Lucky Imasuen and Pastor Ize-Iyamu scored two votes respectively.

“Therefore, Dennis Idahosa having scored the highest votes cast is hereby declared winner of the primary and hereby returned as the candidate of the party.”

Similarly, the Returning Officer for the election in the second primary, Dr. Stanley Ugboaje, in announcing the results, said Monday Okpepholo emerged winner with 12,145 votes while Idahosa scored 5,536 votes to emerge second.

“I hereby certify that Monday Okpepholo, having scored the highest votes, is declared winner and duly returned as APC candidate for the election,” Ugboaje said.