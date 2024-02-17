Ex-President Jonathan's Elder Sister Buried In Bayelsa ( Pictures)

The remains of Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, elder sister of former President Goodluck Jonathan, were laid to rest on Friday.

The former President disclosed while sharing pictures from the funeral on his Facebook page.

He wrote, "Today, friends and associates joined my family to bid a final farewell to my late elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan.

"She was not just a sister but also a guide, a confidant, and a fellow dream-weaver.

"Together, we navigated the labyrinth of life, chasing shared dreams with a determination known only to those who truly understand the power of close sibling camaraderie.





"Even though she is no longer with us in body, her memory, and the love we shared will forever remain in my heart.

"Even though her death is painful, we take solace in the fact that she was an exemplary woman and role model who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity. May her soul rest in peace."

Obebhatein Jonathan died on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness, at the age of 70.



