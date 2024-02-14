Police Alerts Lagosians Of Resurgence Of Once Chance Criminals

The Lagos State Police Command has alerted residents of Oworonshoki, Alapere, Ogudu, and Ketu to the resurgence of one-chance robbery incidents.

In a brief statement shared on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced increased police checks in these areas, which may cause minor traffic delays.

The statement emphasised the importance of these measures for the safety and security of residents, urging motorists to cooperate.

The statement reads: “Our daily situation reports have indicated a resurfacing of one-chance robberies in Oworonshoki, Alapere, Ogudu, and Ketu.

“To stem this ugly trend, #LagosPoliceNG shall be embarking on increased checks in these areas which may result in some delays or minimal traffic buildup.

“We appeal to motorists for their understanding as this is in the interest of their safety and security.”