US Releases Photos From Helicopter Crash Where Wigwe, Others Died

The United States authorities have released photos from the site of the tragic crash that killed the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and five others.

This was disclosed in photos shared on the National Transportation Safety Board's X handle on Wednesday, with the caption,"NTSB releases photos of investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California."





Wigwe, his wife, Doreen; their son, Chizi Wigwe; and former Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, crashed in an Airbus EC130 helicopter close to the California-Nevada border near Halloran Springs.

The four passengers and two crew members on board the ill-fated helicopter died on Friday, February 9.





Credit: X NTSB_Newroom



