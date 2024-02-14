Osun Workers Get Free Condoms On Valentine’s Day

Many participants at the Valentine’s Day celebration organised by the Osun State Civil Service Union on Wednesday got free condoms distributed by the officials of the Ministry of Health.

Participants engaged in dancing competitions and various games with prizes awarded to winners in the competitions, which were held at the Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere,

The workers, who showed enthusiasm when the items were distributed, received both male and female condoms.

Speaking with journalists, the State Family Planning Coordinator, Ololade Abatan, said condoms were distributed at the event as part of strategies to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.





Abatan said, “For the grace that God has given us to witness this year’s Valentine’s Day, we have to protect ourselves from sexually transmitted diseases and that is why we are here to distribute both male and female condoms to everyone.

“Let’s start using condoms for adequate protection from sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. It is all for the good of all of us. Both young and old people, we have to protect ourselves from sexually transmitted infections.”

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, while speaking at the event, harped on the need for peace and unity among all strata of the society and government in the spirit of Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, further said, “We have all come a long way as a family of change makers. In our common family, love rules and transcends any other impediments.

“With love, we overlook mistakes, forgive wrongs and embrace united living. With love, we contemplate the past of joy and peace. We enjoy the positive and negative circumstances of the moment and hope for the healing of wounds for a mutually and collectively beneficial future.

“On this day of love, we all know the history of the day we are celebrating, how love led to overruling of all considerations. We remember the sacrifice simply because of heart-to-heart consideration. We must, therefore, ruminate over what we have achieved and what we have lost.”