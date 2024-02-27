Nigerian Reality TV Lover Found After Disappearing From Wife's Home In USA

Angela Deem’s husband Michael has been found after 3 days of being declared missing. He told police he was afraid for his life

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Angela Deem's husband Michael found after being missing for 3 days

Michael, was last seen on security camera footage leaving Angela Deem’s house in Hazlehuurst, Georgia on the afternoon of February 23.

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, who is currently with his husband Cody at Angela’s home, just shared an update on YouTube revealing that Michael has been found!

“Michael is safe,” John revealed moments ago during a live stream.

Right after John’s live stream announcing Michael’s disappearance ended, Angela got a phone call from the local police stating that they were contacted by Michael.

Michael had left his passport and ID at Angela’s house, but police were able to confirm it was Michael with photos of his ID that Michael had on a cell phone Angela did not know about.

“Here’s the wild part,” John continued. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life he did not want the police –” Angela could be heard in the background correcting John. “– Angela knowing his location.”

Angela was clearly angry as she continued to talk in the background. “I asked him to go home because he doesn’t love me,” she said of Michael. “And then he disappeared. That’s it.”

At another point, Angela stated, “Here’s the Yahoo boy part,” before calling some woman a wh**e, but I couldn’t quite make sense of who she was talking about.

John Yates (and Angela) are still live on YouTube. We will continue to monitor the story and will update with any additional details.

Angela claimed that she and Michael weren’t sleeping together and she believes it’s because he’s g**ay. Quote from Angela during the live stream:

He hasn’t been sleeping with me. I don’t know if he’s g**ay or not. And you know I love g**ays! But there’s something wrong. I don’t think it’s me. I think he’s really hiding he’s g**ay. And it’s OK. I said, ‘You’re in the US now Michael.’

Angela also had a new message for Michael: “I know where you’re at and I.C.E. will see you soon.”

How am I supposed to feel? This motherf***er — because I wanted him to go home and I can’t tell y’all that because I’m on the show! And he f***ing went and did this because I want him to go home! I was nice to him! He has mentally ab****used me for seven god***n years!