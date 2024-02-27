Cleric Makes U-turn, Apologises To First Lady Over ‘devilish’ Sermon

An Islamic cleric, Idris Tenshi, has apologised over his call for the killing of the First Lady, OluremI Tinubu.

Tenshi, who described the wife of the President as an 'infidel' during one of his sermons, said she should be killed, has made a U-turn saying 'I take back my words'.

Speaking in the Hausa language, the cleric said: “Tinubu’s wife is an unbeliever and even among the unbelievers, she is a leader.”

“She is among those that Allah has instructed us to kill because she is among the leaders of the unbelievers.”

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), on Friday, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the cleric.

However, in a new video, Tenshi withdrew his statements and apologised to the wife of the president over his words.

Tenshi, said: “I would like to pass this message to Nigerians regarding a video I did which is circulating on social media.

“All the things I said were a mistake and I don’t stand by the words I said. Other clerics have given me a proper explanation of the verse that I quoted.

“As a human being, I am prone to making mistakes. I am apologising to Her Excellency Remi Tinubu for the comments I made and taking back the words I said.

“I am also apologising to Nigerians because she (Remi Tinubu) is like a mother to us. The season of politics is over. I made those comments during the time the campaign was taking place.

“Now that God has given Bola Tinubu power, we have no other option than to support him and wish him and his family well. Whoever felt offended by the things I said, I am sorry.”



