Bola Tinubu To Visit Ondo Today

President Bola Tinubu will be in Ondo state today.

The purpose of the presidential visit is to condole with the members of the family of late former Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who are currently in Owo.

The former Governor died in a German hospital on December 26, 2023 after a protracted battle with cancer 

His remains had been buried in Owo, his home town, last Friday.

President Tinubu will be received on arrival at the Akure Airport by the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other party Chieftains 

The President is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to the National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, at his residence in Akure.

