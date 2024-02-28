Onitsha Building Collapse: Obi Condoles With Victims

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the lives lost in the building collapse at Ochanja Market in Onitsha yesterday, while urging the general public to adhere strictly to engineering and building standards for people's safety.

In a press release, Obi lamented the tragic loss of lives and injuries sustained in the incident, emphasizing that the victims were individuals striving to make ends meet.

While expressing gratitude to those involved in rescuing trapped victims, Obi called on the government to investigate the root cause of the collapse. He advised strict compliance with regulations governing the building and construction industry.

"I firmly believe that building collapses will be a thing of the past if we adhere to standards and procedures. Only trained, licensed, and professional personnel should handle building projects, and materials must meet project specifications," Obi stated.

He also urged the government to implement measures to ensure that building projects nationwide meet required standards.

Obi extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal rest for the deceased.