Nigerian Lady Begins Solo Trip From London To Lagos By Car

A Nigerian woman, Pelumi Nubi, is set to embark on a road trip from London to Lagos. 

A Peugeot 107, which features provision for sleeping and dining, has been customised for Pelumi’s journey. 

The journey that takes about six and half hours on a direct flight has been prepared for meticulously with safety being a top priority.

Pelumi said she has done an ideal preparation for the trip by speaking to people that have done similar trips, researching on the policies, the cost, safest route among others.


