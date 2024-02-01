'Mama Left Me And I Lost Myself!' ..Wizkid

byCKN NEWS -
0



Singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has opened up about his mother's death.  

Sharing his grief over the loss of his mother on Wednesday via his Instagram story, the 'Ojuelegba' singer lamented feeling adrift since her passing. 

He expressed a sense of losing himself in the wake of her departure, cautioning that he might now freely dispense slaps, hinting at a newfound sense of detachment.

He said: “Look in the mirror don’t feel myself! Mama left me and I lost myself! Can’t wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier!

"Military wit it! 🤍🦅

"Until then I Dey give slap away for free so leave me.

"And I'm thankful yáll going through this phase with me. U seen me at my low est now. When you see me back on my high no complain.

"Expensive pain!! 

Wizkid's mother passed away in August 2023.

Source: X | wizkidayo

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال