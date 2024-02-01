'Mama Left Me And I Lost Myself!' ..Wizkid

Singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has opened up about his mother's death.

Sharing his grief over the loss of his mother on Wednesday via his Instagram story, the 'Ojuelegba' singer lamented feeling adrift since her passing.

He expressed a sense of losing himself in the wake of her departure, cautioning that he might now freely dispense slaps, hinting at a newfound sense of detachment.

He said: “Look in the mirror don’t feel myself! Mama left me and I lost myself! Can’t wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier!

"Military wit it! 🤍🦅

"Until then I Dey give slap away for free so leave me.

"And I'm thankful yáll going through this phase with me. U seen me at my low est now. When you see me back on my high no complain.

"Expensive pain!!

Wizkid's mother passed away in August 2023.

Source: X | wizkidayo