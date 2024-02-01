Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Man Who Married Three Women Same Day In Benue

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for one Tersugh Aondona who got married to three women on Wednesday in Benue State.

According to the wedding invite which circulated on social media early Wednesday, the names of the wives are Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima.

The ceremony was held at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The celebration was also reported to have started by 6pm till dawn.

One Harry Nyam, who first announced the wedding on Wednesday wrote on Facebook, "31st January is finally here. All roads lead to Jato Aka today for our man, Tersugh Aondona AKA Aterry-baba.

"I just got in here and the town looks set to host the biggest weddings ever held in the state. Congrats to you and your wives bro. Very happy women. God when?🥺"





Sharing pictures from the event, one Akough Orduen on Facebook wrote, "Congratulations Mr Tersugh Aondona of Jato-Aka as you take home three beautiful brides.

"So someone can marry three women the same time without a fight at the traditional marriage ceremony."

Waalawa Mbaikyor also wrote, "My brother, Tersugh Aondona, displays the arena with his three wives at the occasion of his marriage celebration with Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima.

"Let there be peace in the house, amen."

Reacting to the event, one Ahen Teryange Ephraim wrote, "When I saw the first picture as a poster inviting people for a marriage celebration yesterday, while my eyes refused to believe this is happening somewhere in Africa, moreso in Nigeria and right at my very doorstep in Tiv Kingdom, I woke up this morning surprisingly to see pictures emerging online to confirm the authenticity of that news.

"How was this guy, Tersugh Aondona AKA Aterry Baba, able to convince these three beautiful young ladies into marrying him at the same moment? How were these ladies able to kill their jealousy and accept being taken by one man as a husband and how was Aterry Baba able to convince the families of these beautiful ladies into doing this historic event?"