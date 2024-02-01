Bandits Kidnap FHA Director In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Aondo Ver, a director at Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According report the incident happened at Pambara New Extension, Bwari Central Area of Federal Capital Territory at about 12:30 am on Thursday.

Pambara New Extension is about 200 metres away from the military camp and checkpoint in Bwari.

The kidnappers were said to have gained access through the fence after cutting the barb wires.

CKNNews  learnt that all attempts by the vigilantes in the area to rescue the victim were abortive because they were poorly armed.

However, Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, was not reachable when we attempted to reach her.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال