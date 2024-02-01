Bandits Kidnap FHA Director In Abuja

Aondo Ver, a director at Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According report the incident happened at Pambara New Extension, Bwari Central Area of Federal Capital Territory at about 12:30 am on Thursday.

Pambara New Extension is about 200 metres away from the military camp and checkpoint in Bwari.

The kidnappers were said to have gained access through the fence after cutting the barb wires.

CKNNews learnt that all attempts by the vigilantes in the area to rescue the victim were abortive because they were poorly armed.

However, Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, was not reachable when we attempted to reach her.