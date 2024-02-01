Tinubu Orders IGP Egbetokun To Arrest Killers Of Ekiti Obas

Following the recent security situation in Ekiti State, and an earlier statement where the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, ordered strategic deployments to deal with the incidents, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has ordered the IGP to ensure that all the perpetrators are apprehended and caused to face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known during the visit of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, to the Inspector General of Police at the Force Headquarters today 1st February, 2024 to address the incidents in a bid to finding a lasting solution to them.

The IGP has expressed the unrelenting commitment of the Force to addressing the challenge, ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book and the kidnaped pupils rescued unhurt.

In addition, the IGP has ordered the deployment of Police helicopter, Armored Personnel Carriers, IRT and STS operatives, and Police Mobile Force personnel, to argument the manpower already deployed to Ekiti for the special operations.