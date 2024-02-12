Nigerian Drug Trafficker Arrested In India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the distribution of party drugs.

According to DCP Amit Kaushik, a total of 64 grams of high-quality cocaine and 20 ecstasy pills were seized from the suspects.

According to Asian News International on Sunday, the suspects were identified as David Narh and Emmanual Nsiah from Ghana, and Chimobi Okpara from Nigeria.

Acting on information received by the Trans Yamuna Range of Special Cell, a team swiftly intercepted Narh and Nsiah on SFS Flats Road in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Delhi.

Upon searching them, 56.69 grams of cocaine and 20 ecstasy pills were recovered. Further investigation led to the apprehension of Okpara, who was identified as the source of the contraband.

Additional drugs were recovered from his residence in a Greater Noida Society.

Kaushik said, “The Trans Yamuna Range of Special Cell was received about the movement of two persons involved in supplying party drugs. Acting swiftly on the information, a team of TYR/Special Cell, swung into action, and a trap was laid on SFS Flats Road, Mayur Vihar phase-3, Delhi, and the accused persons, David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah who were on a scooty were intercepted.

“On their search, a total of 56.69 grams of cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy were recovered. A criminal case under the appropriate sections of law was registered against them in this regard and the accused were taken on police remand. On their disclosure, another accused who was the source of the recovered contraband, namely Chimobi David Okpara was apprehended and was produced in court and a search warrant of his flat in a Greater Noida Society was taken from the court.

“On the search of his flat, a further 7.12 grams of Saing was recovered. Efforts are on to identify the forward and backward chain of the syndicate, total of 64 grams fine quality cocaine and 20 pills of Ecstasy recovered, Were supplying cocaine and ecstasy pills in parties.”

Narh, born and raised in Accra, Ghana, arrived in India in December 2023 due to economic hardship. He met Chimobi David Okpara in Africa, who introduced him to the narcotics trade in Delhi.

Nsiah, also from Accra, Ghana, moved to India in mid-January 2024, following advice from friends for better earning opportunities.

He was instructed by Okpara to deliver narcotics.

Okpara, a 27-year-old Nigerian, came to India in 2018 and engaged in drug trafficking in Delhi/NCR after initially staying in Mumbai. He eventually settled in Casa Granda, Greater Noida, where he continued his illegal activities.







