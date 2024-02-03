3 APC LG Chairmen Dump Party For NNPP In Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has lost two more local government chairmen to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The decampees include Ado Tambai Kwa, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Council, the immediate constituency of acting National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kwa dumped APC for NNPP along with his deputy, Garba Yahaya Labour, and other councillors from Ganduje’s home council Saturday evening in the same event where Mudassiru Aliyu, another member of APC and Chairman of Garun-Malam Local Government Council also cross carpeted to the NNPP.

The APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, had earlier lost a strong loyalist and chairman of his Nassarawa Local Government Council, Auwalu Lawan Aramposu, to NNPP.

It was gathered that the tenure of the local government chairmen is expected to end on February 12 following their election on January 2021.

Receiving the decampees and their supporters at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Governor Yusuf applauded the “ingenuity” of the former APC members to join the NNPP