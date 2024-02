Nigeria's Captain Troost Ekong has been voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 African Cup Of Nations held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

These are the list of the winners of the individual trophies

Fair Play Award - 🇿🇦 Bafana Bafana

Golden Glove - 🇿🇦 Ronwen Williams

Golden Boot - 🇬🇶 Emilano Nsue

Golden Ball - 🇳🇬 William Troost-Ekong