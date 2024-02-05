National Grid Collapses To 59MW

Power generation on the national grid crashed to 59.9 megawatts around 12 pm on Sunday as the country’s grid witnessed a nationwide collapse.

Data obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power showed that electricity generation on the grid plunged from 2,658.75MW at 11 am to 59.9MW by 12 noon on Sunday, as power distributors lost supply from the grid.

This led to widespread blackouts across the country, as power distribution companies blamed it on the collapse of the grid managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, an agency of the Federal Government.

Kaduna Disco, for instance, confirmed that the loss of bulk power supply left Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states in darkness on Sunday.

Also, the Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc informed its customers in a public notice that “the power outage being experienced is as a result of a system failure from the national grid at 11:21 hours today, February 4, 2024, which has led to a nationwide power outage.”

