Revealed : Families Of Kidnapped Ekiti Pupils Paid N15m For Their Release

Pupils and teachers of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, who were abducted last week, regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday.

Some parents and other relatives of the victims, who spoke on the matter, said the kidnappers freed the abductees after collecting N15m and other items including fried rice, malt drinks, energy drinks, and cigarettes.

Although the Proprietor of the school, Gabriel Adesanya, confirmed that a ransom was paid, he did not specify the actual amount paid.

In reaction to the wave of abductions in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and many other states, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, had a few weeks ago warned relatives of kidnapped victims against engaging in crowd-funding and paying ransom to kidnappers.

The minister, who spoke after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, admitted that the kidnapping was high within the Federal Capital Territory area councils.

Reacting to the issue of crowd-funding to pay ransom, Badaru said, “We all know that there is an existing law against the payment of ransom. So, it is very sad for people to go over the internet and radio asking for donations to pay ransom.’’





Punch