Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Olamide Lose @ 66th Grammy Awards

Nigerian artistes, Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide were all nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, who bagged four nominations, was joined by Davido, who earned three nominations in his debut.

Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide got one nomination apiece.

They were all nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category alongside South Africa’s Tyla.

Davido and Burna Boy were also nominated for the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance making it four nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards.

However, none of the Nigerian quintets won their nominations on Sunday.

During the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, a South African singer, Tyla, won the award for the Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammys.

She beats David Adeleke, aka Davido; Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake; and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ saw off songs by Davido’s ‘Unavailable,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush.’

