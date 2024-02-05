Female Undergraduate Stabbed To Death In Hostel





A female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, (AAUA), was found dead in her room this weekend.

The deceased identified as Ifeoluwa Adekunle was a 300-level student of the Department of Economics.

It was gathered that the undergraduate student, who lived outside the campus, was attacked by her assailants while alone in the room.

A source, who preferred to be anonymous, said the killing caused apprehension among other students, stressing that the case had been reported to the police.

“We found her in a pool of blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.”

“We have reported the murder case to the police but seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice,” he said.

Confirming the incident in a chat on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said investigation was ongoing.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the corpse of the deceased had been moved to the hospital’s morgue.