LASTMA Arrests Fake Staff For Extorting N140,000 From Motorists

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have apprehended a 56-year-old man, Femi Adegbemi, for impersonating an official and extorting N140,000 from owners of impounded vehicles.

This was disclosed in a statement on the official website of the Lagos State Government on Tuesday.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the suspect was arrested by the monitoring and surveillance team of the agency at Oshodi following complaints from owners of impounded inter-state commercial buses.

Investigations were said to have revealed that Adegbemi, posing as a LASTMA official, approached owners of impounded vehicles and collected huge amounts of money from innocent owners.

He reportedly confessed to making an average of N250,000 weekly from this illegal activity, operating with other members of a gang.

The statement read, "The suspect was apprehended after the agency received complaints of extortions from owners of inter-state commercial buses impounded and ticketed for traffic infractions around Moshalasi by Alaka Area of Surulere.

"Investigations conducted revealed that the alleged impersonator Femi Adegbemi, has been collecting huge amounts of money from innocent owners of vehicles impounded by LASTMA officials during enforcement operations.

"The suspect, Mr. Femi Adegbemi (56 yrs) confessed to having collected N140,000 from owners of these impounded interstate commercial vehicles.

"Mr. Adegbemi (suspect), who lives at No. 9, Anifowose Street, Somolu, confessed that he makes an average of N250,000 weekly from illegal operations with other members of his gang."

The Director, Legal Department of LASTMA, Barr. Akerele Kehinde, disclosed in the statement that the suspect would be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, also warned the general public to be wary of unscrupulous persons, stating that the agency operates a cashless policy as any violator apprehended is charged to the Court via a ‘Referral Notice’ issued to them.

He added that more surveillance/monitoring personnel have been strategically deployed to hunt for persons duping innocent motoring public in the state.



