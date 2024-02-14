$6.2m Fraud : Interpol To Declare Three CBN Staff Wanted For Forging Buhari's Signature

As part of the ongoing probe of the looting of $6, 230,000 from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, has asked the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to place three suspects on Red Notice.

The suspects – Adamu Abubakar, Imam Abubakar and Odoh Eric Ocheme – have been placed under watch-list for arrest anywhere in the world.

The Federal Government had on January 18 charged them to court for offences relating to money laundering, fraud, forgery and conspiracy, among others.

The affected persons were alleged to have forged the signature of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari to steal $6, 230,000 from the CBN.

The notice to the INTERPOL followed an order of Justice I.E. Ekwo, upon a motion ex-parte of January 18th, 2024, for the warrants of arrest of the suspects.

The Federal Government has also filed a six-count extradition charge against the three suspects.

The suspects were alleged to be on the run.

