Abducted Lagos Furniture Maker Recounts Ordeal In Kidnappers' Den

A Lagos-based furniture maker, Omoosumi Samuel, also known as Toby Woods, has taken to his X handle to recount his experience in the hands of kidnappers.

It was reported on Tuesday that the 24-year-old Toby Woods, who lives with his elder brother, went missing last Wednesday, and was reported missing by his family in the Gbagada area of Lagos State.

In a series of tweets on his X account on Tuesday evening, Toby Woods, who runs a furniture business, 360 Furniture, explained how he was abducted in a bus and how he managed to escape

He wrote, "On Wednesday afternoon, I left my house to get materials for work at Mushin. When I got to Oshodi, I decided to go to Ikeja first to fix my phone’s charging port issue which I’ve been procrastinating to repair for a while.

"I entered a bus (korope) at Oshodi going to Ikeja. People were also in the bus but a few minutes later, I noticed that I became weak. I thought I was hungry because I haven’t had anything to eat all day.

"That was the end. Next thing I woke up tied and covered with a cloth covering my face, I heard people’s voices around, I don’t know how many people were there with me because my face was covered. We were taken one by one to another room where they had access to our phones and we were taken back to the initial room."