Inside Politics With CKN: Bayelsa Governor's CPS To Speak On Gov Diri's 2nd Term Agenda

Hon Dan Alabrah the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State will be the guest on Nigeria's foremost Political Programme INSIDE POLITICS WITH CKN on Silverbird TV on Friday 16th February 2024

Alabrah will be speaking on the vision of his Principal who was sworn in for his second term in office during 

The ceremony which was attended by dignitaries from across the globe is an opportunity for the Governor to consolidate of the gains made in his first term in office 

The programme comes up live @ 8pm on Silverbird TV, STVNEWS24 on DSTV 252 and other platforms 

