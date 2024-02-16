FRSC/ FCCPC Recommit To Passenger Rights And Safety

In what seems to be a renewed commitment towards enhancing the safety and rights of passengers, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu and the Executive Vice Chairman, FCCPC Dr. Adamu Abdullahi have agreed to step up mass awareness campaign against abuse of safety and rights of commuters.

This resolution was reached at the end of the courtesy visit of the Executive Vice Chairman to the Corps Marshal on Thursday at the national headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

According to the Corps Marshal, the collaboration between the two agencies dates back to 2019, when the agencies pulled up resources towards changing the orientation of passengers towards knowing their rights.

That collaboration,he noted further snowballed into the 2022 Summit jointly organised by both agencies on the theme: 'Safe Haulage Operations for Sustainable Road Usage in Nigeria'.

The Corps Marshal pleaded his readiness to again partner with the FCCPC to tackle the rising cases of overloading of vehicles with passengers,goods amd animals,noting that it is crucial for both agencies to drive the ongoing engagement with stakeholders as well as advocates to inculcate safety consciousness and the rights of passengers to being driven under safety conditions.





One of the key issues discussed is to ensure strict enforcement on drivers who abuse rights of road users. Especially those who exhibit road rage and also who bully other road users.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman, assured the Corps Marshal of the Commission's readiness to engage commuters on need to know basis.He recalled the gains of the past summits and the need to sustain this worthwhile collaboration