How Priests, Herbalists Slaughtered Woman For ‘N200m Money Rituals’ In Ogun

Police Command in Ogun State on Thursday arrested and paraded two priests of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Prophet Peter Oluwalolese and Prophet Jamiu Yusuf, for alleged brutal killing of one Sulaimon Adijat, 35, for money ritual purposes.

Two herbalists, Moses Abidemi and Oluwo Samuel Monday as well as Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sheriff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria who are both from Uromi in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, were also paraded in connection with the alleged crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, paraded the suspects at the state police command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Alamutu described the suspects as a gang of hardened criminals who are not only involved in ritual killings but also deal in large sale of human parts.

He disclosed that the arrest followed receipt of a reprot by the DPO of Onipanu Divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Atan-Ota on a missing 35-years-old Sulaimon Adijat.

According to him, Adijat was said to have been invited out on a date by one Adebayo Olawale Azeez of Ajegunle road, Atan Ota and since then Adijat was not seen despite frantic efforts to locate her whereabout while her mobile phone had been switched off.

The CP revealed that consequently, a tactical team of the police from the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command was drafted to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

Alamutu explained further that “the investigation revealed that on 19th November, 2023, one Sheriff Agbai ‘m’, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria ‘m’ contacted Oluwo Samuel Monday ‘m’ a.k.a Oluwo Mandela to perform money ritual known as ‘Oshole’ that can produce Two Hundred Million naira within seven days.

“Oluwo Samuel Monday charged the duo of Sheriff Agbai ‘m’, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria ‘m’ the sum of Eight Hundred thousand naira (#800,000) and agreed to prepare the materials for the money ritual.

“Oluwo Samuel Monday ‘m’ in furtherance of his criminal intention later contacted one Peter Oluwalolese ‘m’ who was not new in the trade of human parts, to source for a lady between the age of 18yrs to 20yrs in order to deliver her mutilated body parts, specifically the head, two breast, virginal and her two wrists that will be used for money ritual.

“Peter Oluwalolese ‘m’ who is an acclaimed Prophet of a white garment church located in Ibadan, Oyo state, contacted another colleague of his, one Prophet Jamiu Yusuf ‘m’ a,k.a Eri Mose in Lagos state, who is notorious in the supply of human parts for ritual purpose.

“Prophet Jamiu Yusuf further contacted one Abidemi Moses ‘m’ a.k.a. Asela, who is a herbalist at Atan Ota, Ogun State. Abidemi Moses ‘m requested for the sum of Six Hundred thousand naira to get a lady that can be used for the money ritual.