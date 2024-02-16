Tinubu Appoints Son-In-Law As Managing Director Of FHA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the new Managing Director/CEO of Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ojo, who was a member of the House of Representatives, is married to President Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Ojo and other executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the statement, Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi was appointed Managing Director /CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Three Executive Directors were also appointed for FMBN.

They are Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan, Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services); Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu, Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services); and Ms. Chinenye Anosike, Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios).

Four Executive Directors were appointed for FHA.

They are Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts); Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi; Executive Director (Business Development); Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director (Project Implementation); and Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Executive Director (Estate Services).