Popular Song "Ibom Ayaya" Singer, Mish Is Dead

Singer Mish, popularly known for his hit song ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’, has died.

A family member, who confirmed his passing to newsmen on Thursday, said the singer died in Abuja.

The cause of his death remains sketchy but many reports say the singer had been battling illness for a long time.

Mish gained prominence in 2011 after his song, ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya.

