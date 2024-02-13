Election Monitoring:I Didn't Approve $6.2m For Godwin Emefiele..Ex SGF Boss Mustapha

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has denied approving the $6.2 million purportedly used for international election observers.

Mustapha, who was testifying in the ongoing trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, alluded to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature being forged.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an amended 20-count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, and breach of trust among others preferred against Emefiele.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Mustapha denied knowledge of the transaction even after leaving office and he only learnt about it in December 2023.

When he was showed the approval document from the office of the president, Mustapha said, “On the face value of the document, I can say having served five years and seven months, this document did not emanate from the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) decisions are not transmitted by letters. They are transmitted through extracts after conclusions are adopted.

“I am the custodian of the record of FEC, for that reason, the president cannot refer any executive conclusion to me.

“All the years I have served, I have never heard of the term special appropriation provision. The two terms known to me are appropriation as provided for by the Appropriation Act passed by the national assembly. The second is when the government finds a gap, it brings a supplementary appropriation.

“In all the correspondences I have received from Buhari, it has never had ‘please accept the assurance of my highest regard’. I am his subordinate. The signature is a failed attempt at reproducing President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature. But I will leave that to the experts.”