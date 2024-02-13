Alex Iwobi Tells Sports Minister Why He Exited Social Media After AFCON Final

byCKN NEWS -
0


Super Eagles footballer, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that he has taken himself off social media after the match between the Super Eagles and the Elephants of Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

He said this during an interview with the Minister of Sports, John Enoh.

Enoh, speaking to Iwobi said: 'I am aware of something that is going on in social media."

In response, Iwobi said: "I have taken myself off social media so I am not aware." 

Enoh, however, reassured Iwobi that he was proud of him while urging him (Iwobi) not to feel otherwise about anything people were saying.

According to Enoh , those in support of him are in the minority 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال