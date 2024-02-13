Alex Iwobi Tells Sports Minister Why He Exited Social Media After AFCON Final

Super Eagles footballer, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that he has taken himself off social media after the match between the Super Eagles and the Elephants of Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

He said this during an interview with the Minister of Sports, John Enoh.

Enoh, speaking to Iwobi said: 'I am aware of something that is going on in social media."

In response, Iwobi said: "I have taken myself off social media so I am not aware."

Enoh, however, reassured Iwobi that he was proud of him while urging him (Iwobi) not to feel otherwise about anything people were saying.

According to Enoh , those in support of him are in the minority



