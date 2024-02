FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has published names of foreign embassies owing ground rent in Abuja.

The Minister in a publication through a national daily on tuesday put the total money being owed as $5.36m

Some of the countries listed in the publication include the United States of America $597,000, Indonesia $2m ,Singapore, Saudi Arabia and a host of others

In all , over 38 Embassies were listed

See full list