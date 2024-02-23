EFCC Arrests 48 Suspected Kwara State University Internet Fraudsters

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 48 students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, and two others for offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in their various hideouts after days of surveillance and fruitful intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars, twenty-four (24) laptops and different brands of phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال