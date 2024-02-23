Policeman Arrested For N30m Extortion In Abuja

Some operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja have been arrested for extorting N30 million from a citizen.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the FPRO, the extortion was brought to the notice of the force via the X platform, and the NPF has arrested the officers and their accomplices who initially escaped upon commencement of investigations.

The statement read, “Following the recent act of extortion by some officers of the Nigeria Police attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja who extorted a member of the public of the sum of N30.3m, which was brought to the notice of the Force via the X platform, the Nigeria Police wishes to reveal and announce that significant progress has been made in apprehending the officers and their accomplices responsible for this unprofessional conduct as the squad who initially escaped upon commencement of investigations have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as part of his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served swiftly and decisively.

“These disciplinary measures underscore the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigeria Police Force towards any form of misconduct or corruption among its ranks.

“The IGP also emphasized the imperativeness that those found to have violated the trust placed in them by the public face the full consequences of their actions, as such behavior not only tarnishes the reputation of the Force but also undermines the collective efforts to maintain law and order in our country.

“The NPF recognises that transparency and accountability are paramount in maintaining public trust and will continue to take decisive action against any misconduct within our ranks.”

It was reported earlier in February that the NPF confirmed the arrest of officers who abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9m from him in January.

The businessman was reportedly abducted at one of his sites in Abuja by armed police officers who detained him until he transferred all the money in his bank account to them.



