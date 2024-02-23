Dollar Will Crash in Less Than One Month ... Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has announced that the dollar will crash in less than a month.

The governor disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting in Abeokuta.

He said: “I can assure you that the dollar will crash down in less than a month. The meeting we had with the President is very assuring and now we know that there are saboteur in the economy, but their aim will not succeed.

“In light of the current situation, we have made the decision to provide our citizens with essential food items such as rice, garri, and beans. I have arranged for nearly 100 trailers of rice to be delivered, with offloading beginning tomorrow.

“To ensure fair distribution, we have decided that the elderly and vulnerable will receive the rice free of charge, while others will be able to purchase it at the original price before the increase in the value of the dollar. This will allow us to sustain the initiative until the dollar issue is resolved.”

