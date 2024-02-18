Economic Hardship: ‘I Don’t Know Why South East Is Quiet’ .. Prof Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, on Saturday, said he is surprised the South Eastern part of the country has remained quiet amid the worsening economic hardship facing the country.

This is even as he urged the President to buy food, flood the market and feed the people before things get too late.

Yusuf made this known on Saturday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

There have been agitations against the increasing hunger in some parts of the country, most of them from the south west and northern part of the country.

However, Yusuf found it surprising that the South East has remained calm.

He said: “I honestly don’t know why the South East is quiet, uncharacteristically quiet. But the President needs to find out. The North is where I know I live; even my heritage is. The silence in the North is more lethal than anywhere else in the country. And the President needs to listen to that.

“The silence in the North, from the people of the North in spite of the suffering people are going through, is more lethal than people coming out.

“We are going into the month of Ramadan, people are going to pray. We ask the President to buy food, flood the market and feed the people before things get too late.

“The whole country is suffering. There’s hunger in the land. We hope you listen. Don’t listen to your advisers. Bring a whole lot of money for food, don’t wait for the governors.”