Late Plateau APC Spokesman, Recieved Over 20 Threats Before He Was Murdered

The All Progressives Congress in Plateau State was thrown into mourning on Sunday following the killing of its Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang.

Namang, who hails from the Mangu Local Government Area, was shot dead in the neighbouring Pankshin LGA where he attended a burial on Saturday.

He was said to be buying something in a shop in the area when the hoodlums gunned him down.

The National Secretary of the APC, Festus Fuanter, who described Namang’s death as a big blow to the party, demanded a thorough investigation.

According to Fuanter, Namang, before his killing, received over 20 death threats.

Fuanter said, “His death is quite sad. If it was a case of kidnapping, they would have abducted him and left. Why kill him on the spot? We are waiting for the outcome of any possible investigation and security report on the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will respond appropriately.

“Because, before now, he has received more than 20 threats to his life, some of which he has reported to the security authorities.”

The Chairman of the Plateau State APC, Rufus Bature, described Namang’s death as shocking

Bature said, “As a party, we are not fine at all. The death of the party’s state Publicity Secretary at this time is quite unfortunate. He was a complete gentleman and a humble human being committed to his duties. He had no fears of telling the truth. We will sorely miss him.”

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, said, “We are in a meeting. I cannot speak to you on the matter now.”