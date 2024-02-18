AU Meeting :Tinubu, Brazilian President Move To Ensure Direct Flights

President Bola Tinubu has told his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that the country was ready to improve bilateral ties between both countries that have withered over the years.

One of the areas they are working on is the issue of direct flights between the two countries.

The two leaders, while meeting on the sidelines of the 37th summit of the African Union, convening in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, agreed that Africa’s largest economy and South America’s largest economy have a long and interesting history together.

Lula, who is attending the summit as a special guest, lamented the declining volume of trade between both countries which he said has plummeted from $10 billion in the past, to $1.6 billion.

He identified other key areas of improvement including agriculture and industrialisation, wondering why there are no direct flights from Lagos to Sao Paulo.

“I am back to try to restore; to reclaim our good relations with Nigeria. I cannot imagine that a country of 216 million people and another of 213 million people do not have strong relations.

“Nigeria and Brazil need stronger relations from the academic viewpoint; from the cultural viewpoint; from the commercial viewpoint; from the agricultural viewpoint; from the industrial relations viewpoint, and from trade relations viewpoint.

“It is meaningless that there are no direct flights from Lagos to Sao Paulo and vice versa. I cannot understand that. We have to sit at a table and find a solution for that. In aviation, there are many areas of potential collaboration with our manufacturers who seek to have a greater presence in Africa,” Lula said in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

Responding, Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria was now ready to deepen ties with the South American nation.

He re-emphasized the strength of Nigeria’s economic potential and influence, saying the country is witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration is removing all encumbrances to business.

“We are stopping at nothing to remove all encumbrances to business. Red tape is being shredded around us. There is nothing we will not do to manifest the great potential of our nation. We are fighting corruption from the bottom to the top. We will prevent it, and we will remediate.

“We are very aware of your progressive legacies of social security provision, infrastructure, and reforms in Petrobras. “We are in the process of implementing similar reforms in the NNPCL. We are focusing on investment in new production and new energy sources. We are investing in research, and we are removing obstacles to further partnerships in all areas of operation. There is an opportunity for both companies in partnership,” Tinubu said.

He further explained that his administration is investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and to create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

On having direct flights between both countries, Tinubu promised to form a committee that would liaise with Brazil and work out a plan, noting the country cannot afford to repeat past mistakes.

“Brazil and Nigeria share similarities. Let us forget old mistakes. The phenomenal growth achieved by Brazil in agriculture is exemplary. We will work with you to mechanise our food production systems to enhance the quality and quantity of output. I will work with you to re-energise Nigeria’s relations with Brazil across the board,” the President stated.

The two leaders however agreed to work out the modalities for a state visit to Brazil by Tinubu after President Lula extended an invitation, which the Nigerian leader warmly accepted.

