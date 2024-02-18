Lagos Concludes Plans To Relocate Ikeja Computer Village To Katangowa

The Lagos State Government is set to relocate computer village from Ikeja to Katangowa in the Abule-Egba area.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this on Saturday during a joint inspection and enforcement carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency in conjunction with some law enforcement agencies and other relevant government agencies in charge of emergency related matters.

Babatunde said the Lagos State Government was trying to re-organise markets in the state.

He said, “We are trying to re-organise all our markets. I will give an example; in Ikeja, we have the Computer Village, which is being relocated to Katangowa.

“Hence, it is not just the Computer Village alone; there are other activities that would happen in the Katangowa market.”

According to him, in the next coming weeks, the efforts of the government on the Katangowa market will be seen.

He added, “We are moving those people who seem to be on the road in Ikeja and obstructing traffic, into a proper market big enough with all the services, with crèche for their children, schools, playground, churches, mosques, storage room, warehouses, some accommodation and hotel facilities.

“We are trying to do things properly, we are working on all of these things to ensure that we re-generate, re-develop, innovate, conserve and anything we need to do in terms of the terminologies we have in urban development, will be put to play in Lagos in way that we would have a greater Lagos rising.”

The relocation was supposed to happen in 2017 but was stalled.

In 2023, the state’s former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowose, said all arrangements had been made to relocate the traders.



