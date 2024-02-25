Despite Agreement With Manufacturers, Cement Price Continues To Soar

byCKN NEWS -
 Despite the agreement made with manufacturers to sell cement for N7,000, it is currently being sold for prices ranging between N10,000 and N11,000 in the Idimu area of Lagos state.


A retailer, known as Alhaja, explained that the information circulating about cement being sold for N7,000 is false.}


During negotiations with the Federal Government, Dangote reportedly temporarily suspended all payment portals. When they were reopened, the price had increased once more, according to her.


She said: “Even BUA which was selling for N3,500 was the first to hike prices. In fact, the Dangote payment portal was blocked last week, only for them to reopen it and the price was increased by another N400. All the noise of N7,000 is just in the media, it’s not real. 


“But we pray and hope it is effected soon enough because this price hike is really slowing down 

