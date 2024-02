There was an outbreak of fire on Sunday afternoon at the private residence of the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud.

The house located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro, was completely razed and nothing could be salvaged from the ruins.





It was learnt fire fighters were slow to respond to the development.

Media aide to the Minister, Mr. Austine Elemue, confirmed the development though he added that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.