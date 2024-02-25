Son Of Late Nigeria's Female Journalist Yetunde Oladeinde Francis Narrates Mother's Last Moments On Earth

The son of late Nigeria's foremost female journalist Yetunde Oladeinde nee Francis has narrated the last moments of her mother on earth

Michael Oladeinde, recounts the harrowing moments leading up to her untimely demise.

“I returned home from school only to discover my mom was not there. Concerned, I inquired about her whereabouts from my cousin living with us, who revealed that despite being unwell, mom had been going to work. Disturbed by this, I confronted her when she returned, questioning her going to work, knowing she was unwell. But she simply reassured me that rest would restore her health.

“Later that evening, I accompanied her to her room, where, instead of resting, she began vomiting. Worried for her well-being, I suggested going to the hospital but she insisted we wait until the next morning. But the following morning, I found her in distress as she was struggling to breathe, blood dripping from the corner of her mouth. I rushed swiftly to call for help, and neighbours around quickly responded by making frantic efforts to save her life.

“Without delaying, we rushed her to the nearest hospital, where she received initial treatment before being referred to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital. I also quickly informed my dad and coordinated efforts to save her life.

“However, the medical staff there delivered a rather devastating news, when he said that her vital signs had deteriorated rapidly as her eyes had dilated, rendering her clinically dead. Yet, they put in other best efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which they told us was 50-50; yet, she couldn’t be revived.

“Overwhelmed with grief, I had to deliver the heart-wrenching news to my dad and elder sister, Busola.”

Biography

Born October 7, 1967, her journey on earth, from adolescence, was marked with the tapestry of triumphs and tragedies, yet, she approached each day with an unwavering spirit, navigating her tribulations like a candle in the wind, living a life that not only chronicled the news, but one that showed that behind every headlines, lies a complex and multifaceted journey.

Yetunde Oladeinde was the daughter of late Cyprian Akinnola and Folashade Esther Francis from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Her father was the first African Director of Elder Dempters, a Lagos-based shipping company and her mother worked with UTC Departmental Stores, Lagos, where she emerged Miss UTC for three consecutive years in a beauty pageant organised by the company.

Oladeinde attended ADRAO International School, Victoria Island Lagos (1969-1977), Holy Child College Obalende, Lagos (1978-1980), Girls Secondary Grammar School, Obalende, South West Ikoyi (1980-1983).

She thereafter attended Methodist Girls High School, Yaba (1983-1985) for her Higher School Certificate (HSC), before proceeding to the University of Lagos (1985-1989), where she obtained a B.Ed in English and Literature. She later obtained a post-graduate diploma in Journalism at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos (2001-2002).

She started her working career at the Staff Development Centre, Abeokuta, where she served in her compulsory NYSC year. She later worked with Concord Newspapers (Weekend Concord) as Staff Writer II (Feb 1992-June 1994), Classique Magazine as Assistant Woman Editor (June 1995-Sept 1995), doubling as Personal Assistant to Mrs Mee Mofe Damijo, and later at Weekend Concord between January 1996 and 2000.

She later birthed at The Sun Newspapers, where she was in charge of the Life and Style pages between November 2002 and July 2008; National Life Newspapers as Assistant Editor (July 2008-June 2012) and The Nation Newspapers as Assistant Editor (2012 – February 2024).