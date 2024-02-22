Breaking: Gov Obaseki's Faction Picks Ighodalo As PDP Guber Candidate

A close ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki,Mr Asue Ighodalo has won the primary election conducted by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September.

Edo PDP primary election was conducted by the party amid tight security.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, venue of PDP Edo governorship primary election witnessed heavy presence of police operatives.

Several police officers were stationed along the road, while many others were at the entrance of the stadium, ensuring that only those with business at the venue were allowed in.

Ighodalo defeated Mr Anslem Ojezua, Mr Felix Akhabue, Mr Martin Uhomoibhi, Hajia Hadizat Umoru, Mr Osaro Onaiwu and Mr Arthur Esene to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP for the September governorship election.

Earlier, Mr Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Ms Omosede Igbinedion had dropped out of the race, while the State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu had emerged as the party candidate in a different primary conducted by a faction of the PDP.

It was observed that the Chairman of Edo State PDP, Dan Orbih and other critical stakeholders of the party were missing at the PDP primary where Ighodalo emerged as the party’s candidate.

Ighodalo won the PDP primary election with 577 votes

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu had earlier on been elected as the candidate of another faction