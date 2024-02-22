Former Media Aide To Ex Vice President Sambo , Umar Sani Loses Undergraduate Son

Umar Sani ,Chief Spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo has lost his son

Sadiq Abubakar Umar according to his father died at the National hospital in Abuja on Thursday

He was 20 years old. Until his death Sadiq was was a student at Uskudar University in Istanbul Turkey

He will be buried according Islamic rites in Kaduna , his home State

This was a statement posted by his father

DEMISE OF A WORTHY SON

Innalillahi wa Innalillahi raji’un. It is with a deep sense of loss and gratitude to the Almighty Allah that I sorrowfully announce the death of my beloved son Sadiq Abubakar Umar which sad incident occurred at the National Hospital Abuja today.

He died at the ripe age of 20 years. Until his death, he was a student at Uskudar University in Istanbul Turkey. He is survived by myself his three siblings and other members of the extended family.

He will be buried in Kaduna according to Islamic rites. May Almighty Allah accept his soul in Aljannah Firdaus."

Umar Sani was the Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Sambo under Goodluck Jonathan