Former Media Aide To Ex Vice President Sambo , Umar Sani Loses Undergraduate Son

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Umar Sani ,Chief Spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo has lost his son 

Sadiq Abubakar Umar according to his father died at the National hospital in Abuja on Thursday 

He was 20 years old. Until his death Sadiq was  was a student at Uskudar University in Istanbul Turkey

He will be buried according Islamic rites in Kaduna , his home State

This was a statement posted by his father

DEMISE OF A WORTHY SON

Innalillahi wa Innalillahi raji’un. It is with a deep sense of loss and gratitude to the Almighty Allah that I sorrowfully announce the death of my beloved son Sadiq Abubakar Umar which sad incident occurred at the National Hospital Abuja today. 

He died at the ripe age of 20 years. Until his death, he was a student at Uskudar University in Istanbul Turkey. He is survived by myself his three siblings and other members of the extended family.  

He will be buried in Kaduna according to Islamic rites. May Almighty Allah accept his soul in Aljannah Firdaus."

Umar Sani was the Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Sambo under Goodluck Jonathan 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال