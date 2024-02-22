Breaking : Edo PDP Guber Primary: Philip Shaibu Wins

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has emerged as factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

CKNNews reports that Shaibu emerged governorship candidate of the party with over 3000 votes in a parallel primary election held at his residence on Commercial Avenue, Benin City.

Announcing the results after collation, Bartholomew Moses, the Returning Officer, declared that Shaibu won with an overwhelming majority of votes.

Earlier, it was gathered some delegates of the PDP went to the venue of the primary holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium but were denied entry.

Source said the delegates later moved to the deputy governor’s lodge, still in Benin.

Shaibu reportedly addressed the delegates and advised them to remain peaceful, promising to speak with the primary electoral committee chairman.

It was later resolved that a parallel exercise should hold and Shaibu emerged candidate of the election.

Delegates from 12 local government of the state reportedly elected Shaibu as the candidate