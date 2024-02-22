Economic Hardship Protests: Nigerians Condemn Akpabio's Comments

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under heavy criticism for saying some of the street protests against the rising cost of living in the country were sponsored.

There have been pockets of protests in different parts of the country, with the latest on Monday in Ibadan, capital city of Oyo state.

These were the reactions of some Nigerians on Twitter

@amudaDewale: “Lawmakers should go out there,take a bus,go to park and feel what Nigerians are going through.”

@XBrainDennis: “Apart from Tinubu, this man is the second greatest disappointment in Nigeria. I had so much hope on his Senate Presidency. But once again, I’m the idiot for hoping.”

@roomfa: “I hope one reasonable person in government will caution or stop this man from commenting on the ongoing hardship.”





@ambroseolowo: “Nigerians are not angry enough, that is why these guys keep telling open lies and get away with it…