Members of the Super Eagles team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday via a 10pm Air Cote D'Ivoire flight. Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort.

Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

If cleared by Tuesday morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm.