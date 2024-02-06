AFCON Semis: Moderate Your Celebrations , FG Advises Nigerians In South Africa

Nigerians in South Africa have been warned to be mindful of where they watch the semi final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana and to equally refrain from wild celebrations should the match be won by the Nigerian national team.

The warning was issued in a statement titled: “Advisory on Safe Conduct for Nigerians in South Africa Before, During and After 2024 AFCON Match Between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana” issued by the Nigeria’s High Commission in South Africa.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against Nigerians cooking jollof rice before the match, and showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to Super Eagles, among others.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law abiding before, during and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”