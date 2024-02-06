I'll Meet Bola Tinubu Over Growing Hardships In Nigeria..Gov Yusuf

Amid growing concerns, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on Monday said he will personally meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to inform him of economic hardship and hunger faced by the populace of the state.

The Governor who stated this while meeting with the business community and other stakeholders at the Kano State Government house, said he will ask the President to intervene in the situation to provide succour to the people.

Governor Yusuf said there is prevailing hardship and hunger in the country but he is making a case for Kano as his constituents.

According to him, “I will personally go and ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and check the prevailing hunger situation in Kano State, so as to save our people from starvation.

“We know that other parts of the country are experiencing the same thing, but we will make a case for Kano State, being our constituency,” he said.

He said the rate at which inflation is on the high increase on foodstuff and other daily needs was very alarming, hence the urgent need to put heads together to find lasting solutions to the menace.

“The purpose of this gathering is to fine-tune modalities on how to address the menace of High inflation, because people are really suffering and we need to do something about this.

“We are begging you the business community to please shun hoarding of foodstuff in warehouses, please bring it out and sell it to the public to curtail the high increase of food stuff, especially at this moment that fasting of Ramadan is quite approaching,” he said